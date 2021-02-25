Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $11.30 Million Stock Holdings in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 84.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.14% of Beyond Meat worth $11,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $933,000. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 142.9% during the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 42.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,012 shares in the company, valued at $8,420,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Teri L. Witteman sold 221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total value of $31,081.44. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 45,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,330,768.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,221 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,081. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BYND. Barclays cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. BTIG Research cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Beyond Meat from $142.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.40.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $152.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 8.56.

About Beyond Meat

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

