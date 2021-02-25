Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.76 Million Stock Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Snap were worth $9,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 1,949.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,112,000 after acquiring an additional 173,103 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snap by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Snap by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 409,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 237,667 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,926,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $69.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $73.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 23,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $1,225,536.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,301,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,441,528. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,505 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.46, for a total transaction of $2,967,162.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,873,673 shares in the company, valued at $117,029,615.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 238,092 shares of company stock worth $12,715,251.

A number of research firms have commented on SNAP. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research started coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Snap from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Huber Research upgraded Snap from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

