Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 1,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,731,000. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,003,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 257.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,264 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $20,228,000 after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 5,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,508.40, for a total transaction of $7,635,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 21,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,774,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,032 shares of company stock worth $67,350,824 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock opened at $1,449.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.33, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $415.00 and a one year high of $1,564.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,465.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,335.95.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CMG. Argus lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,460.00 to $1,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective (up previously from $1,835.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

