Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $10,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,794 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $243,511,000 after buying an additional 97,658 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 405,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $504,048,000 after buying an additional 90,884 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $1,530,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,711,573,000 after buying an additional 64,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,167,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,452,401,000 after buying an additional 62,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,650.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,348.00 to $1,437.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,503.48.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total value of $50,062,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total value of $8,719,900.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,032 shares of company stock valued at $67,350,824. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,449.06 on Thursday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,564.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,465.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,335.95. The firm has a market cap of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

