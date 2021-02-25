Mizuho Reaffirms Buy Rating for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $70.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $68.00. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Intel from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

INTC opened at $63.19 on Thursday. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $65.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $256.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO George S. Davis acquired 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 27,244 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 67.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 36,427 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 14,724 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 24,458 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Intel by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 27,533 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Intel by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 345,470 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,802,000 after acquiring an additional 52,800 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

