MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 13,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,481,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $124.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,778,197. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.51. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.37 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.