MMA Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

MMA Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 1.3% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $651,000. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,773,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,888,000 after acquiring an additional 147,858 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 36,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 24,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of GLD stock traded down $2.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.21. 848,267 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,774,440. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $171.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.62. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $136.12 and a 12-month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.