MMA Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,336 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 57,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,000. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of MMA Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MMA Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 334.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 764,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,183,000 after acquiring an additional 588,103 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 316.2% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 378,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,344,000 after acquiring an additional 287,648 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 361,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,096,000 after acquiring an additional 282,188 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 294.3% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 341,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after acquiring an additional 255,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.9% during the 4th quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 309,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,333,000 after acquiring an additional 209,438 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.89. 16,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,940. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $36.37 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.61.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

