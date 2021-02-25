Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 1,600 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,773 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Trane Technologies worth $30,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1,056.5% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TT. Argus raised Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trane Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.72.

Shares of TT opened at $155.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.96 and its 200 day moving average is $136.15. The company has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 41.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $156.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 232,115 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $33,612,573.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,075,529.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total value of $402,776.92. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 255,766 shares of company stock worth $37,078,183. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc provides climate control solutions for buildings, homes, and transportation. It offers offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration products; large and light commercial unitary products;motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

