Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Acquires 5,200 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 701,616 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $29,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,473,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,396,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,988 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,457,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $953,095,000 after buying an additional 4,335,468 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,819,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,494,000 after buying an additional 29,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 5.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,547,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,176,000 after buying an additional 221,763 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 7.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,268,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,583,000 after buying an additional 292,989 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.03.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $26.40 and a 12 month high of $46.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $39.02. The company has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 30.85%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. The Investment Service segment offers custody, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, trading, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, and collateral management services.

