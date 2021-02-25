Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Boosts Stake in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,703,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Manulife Financial worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 314,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after buying an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,184,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,905,000 after buying an additional 571,009 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Manulife Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,329,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,880,000 after buying an additional 6,167,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 47.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. National Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manulife Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.83.

MFC opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.43.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.14%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2205 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 37.50%.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice, insurance, and wealth and asset management solutions for individuals, groups, and institutions in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers individual life, and individual and group long-term care insurance; and guaranteed and partially guaranteed annuity products through insurance agents, brokers, banks, financial planners, and direct marketing.

