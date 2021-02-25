Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 2,600 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 347,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Prudential Financial worth $27,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 111,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares in the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In related news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $89.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -249.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $90.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.55.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Prudential Financial from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.85.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.