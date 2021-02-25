Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 7,400 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $51,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.2% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 39,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMC opened at $119.02 on Thursday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $120.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.04.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MMC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.72.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

