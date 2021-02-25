Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Buys 8,500 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 514,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of The Progressive worth $50,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 74.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $573,726.72. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total transaction of $202,585.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026 over the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGR stock opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.18 and a 52-week high of $102.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

