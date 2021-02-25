Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,600 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $36,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,561 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,462 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 9,302 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Electronic Arts by 1.7% in the third quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 5,153 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.95, for a total transaction of $141,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,483.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,925 shares of company stock valued at $16,466,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.27.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

