Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 553,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $50,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,515,082 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,812,000 after buying an additional 163,441 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 898,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 16,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 28,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $84.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $51.51 and a 12 month high of $92.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.45.

In related news, Director Nicholas J. Valeriani sold 8,200 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $698,722.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,785,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 332,721 shares of company stock worth $28,590,380 in the last three months. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

