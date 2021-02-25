Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Grows Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 285,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Ball worth $26,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bank boosted its position in shares of Ball by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 6,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

BLL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $84.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Ball has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.47.

In other Ball news, VP Scott C. Morrison sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $2,816,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total value of $2,333,816.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,052 shares of company stock valued at $14,056,306. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BLL opened at $86.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.49. The company has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $51.26 and a 1 year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

