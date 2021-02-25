Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $28.17 Million Stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of Verisk Analytics worth $28,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 177.1% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VRSK. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $222.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.08.

VRSK stock opened at $167.53 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.61 and a 1 year high of $210.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.93 and its 200-day moving average is $191.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.03). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

