Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $30.63 Million Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Xcel Energy worth $30,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $60.21 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.65 and a 200-day moving average of $67.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4575 per share. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.45.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $235,462.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,123,798.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

