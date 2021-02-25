Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $40.57 Million Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Kimberly-Clark worth $40,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cedar Capital LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.9% in the third quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 11,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 52,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,703,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 20,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KMB. Citigroup decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.92.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The company has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.17. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $110.66 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

