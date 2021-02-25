Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Has $43.49 Million Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.09% of Eaton worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Eaton by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 133,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,083,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Eaton by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,739,000 after buying an additional 11,742 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP boosted its position in Eaton by 141.4% in the fourth quarter. AJO LP now owns 18,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 3,126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

In related news, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.58, for a total transaction of $179,370.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,436 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,636.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.22.

ETN opened at $132.68 on Thursday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $56.42 and a 1-year high of $133.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.81.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.50%.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, wiring devices, and structural support systems; and residential, single phase power quality, emergency lighting and fire detection, and circuit protection and lighting products.

Recommended Story: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.