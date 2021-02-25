Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 80,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned about 0.08% of DexCom worth $29,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 149,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $55,220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in DexCom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 33,888 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,760,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 147,259 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,215,000 after buying an additional 25,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new position in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,109,000. 94.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on DexCom from $475.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on DexCom from $415.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised DexCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DexCom from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DexCom from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $430.35.

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $405.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.00. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.07 and a 1 year high of $456.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $378.49. The company has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.62, a PEG ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.86.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The medical device company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91. DexCom had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 12.69%. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,079 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.98, for a total value of $439,131.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 39,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.09, for a total value of $14,465,133.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,941 shares of company stock worth $32,203,013. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

