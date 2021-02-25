Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 2,100 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.09% of Humana worth $47,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $520,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 16,918 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 441,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUM. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $458.95.

In other Humana news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 27,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.14, for a total transaction of $10,412,841.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares in the company, valued at $40,975,628.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 36,979 shares of company stock worth $14,062,485 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HUM opened at $381.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.25 and a 12 month high of $474.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $408.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.35) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.76 billion. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

