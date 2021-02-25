Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 500 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.08% of Align Technology worth $35,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,406,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $324,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,022 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after acquiring an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Align Technology from $460.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Align Technology from $620.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $481.71.

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $573.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.88 and a 52 week high of $634.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $571.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $445.76.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Insiders have sold 28,602 shares of company stock worth $17,098,224 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

