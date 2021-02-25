Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Purchases 5,900 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Analog Devices worth $48,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 3,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $499,416.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,946 shares of company stock valued at $4,113,188 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices stock opened at $161.76 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.54.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

