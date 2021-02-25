Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Raises Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.08% of Moody’s worth $42,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 125.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of NYSE MCO opened at $278.55 on Thursday. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $305.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $274.43 and its 200 day moving average is $280.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 27.02%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.73.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.