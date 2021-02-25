MNPCoin (MNP) Price Hits $0.0015 on Major Exchanges

MNPCoin (CURRENCY:MNP) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, MNPCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One MNPCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. MNPCoin has a market cap of $3,373.52 and $15.00 worth of MNPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.61 or 0.00498254 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00066718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.11 or 0.00082086 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000670 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.88 or 0.00058245 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $242.52 or 0.00472752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00071076 BTC.

MNPCoin Profile

MNPCoin’s total supply is 4,237,567 coins and its circulating supply is 2,191,996 coins. MNPCoin’s official Twitter account is @MNPCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . MNPCoin’s official website is mnpcoin.pro

Buying and Selling MNPCoin

