Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.44), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $148.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,102,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,264,355. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Moderna has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $189.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of -91.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,101,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,624,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,013,944 shares of company stock worth $619,412,478. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital increased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.11.

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

