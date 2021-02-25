Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.30% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price target on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Chardan Capital raised their price target on Moderna from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Moderna from $170.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.11.

MRNA stock traded up $10.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,235,379. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. Moderna has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.58, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $301,633,712.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at $345,141,666.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.28, for a total value of $1,568,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,444,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,211,595.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,013,944 shares of company stock valued at $619,412,478 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Moderna by 73.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 80.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 28,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 12,695 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 6.4% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 29,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Moderna by 21.2% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 179,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 31,471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

