Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon Sells 13,189 Shares

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) CFO Joseph Simon sold 13,189 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $699,017.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,789. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of MC traded down $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.67. 405,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,213. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.58. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 112.24%.

MC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

