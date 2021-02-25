Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Sells $903,421.60 in Stock

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 17,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $903,421.60. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 17,343 shares in the company, valued at $920,566.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MC stock traded down $2.45 on Thursday, hitting $50.67. 405,615 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,213. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $56.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average of $41.58.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is an increase from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.24%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MC. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group raised Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Moelis & Company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Moelis & Company by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,380 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,404 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $975,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Moelis & Company by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

