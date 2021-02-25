MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) Trading Down 8%

MOGU Inc. (NYSE:MOGU) shares were down 8% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.30. Approximately 1,165,859 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 62% from the average daily volume of 719,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MOGU in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.80 price target on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.52.

MOGU (NYSE:MOGU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. MOGU had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a negative net margin of 309.58%. The firm had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MOGU by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 64,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 42,766 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in MOGU during the 4th quarter worth about $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in MOGU by 106.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 82,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in MOGU during the 3rd quarter worth about $670,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.89% of the company’s stock.

About MOGU (NYSE:MOGU)

MOGU Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the online fashion and lifestyle business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online platform that primarily offers a range of fashion apparel and other products provided by third party merchants, including beauty products and accessories.

