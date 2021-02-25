Mohammad Arshed Javaid Buys 1,875 Shares of The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Stock

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Director Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 1,875 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.92 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,112.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mohammad Arshed Javaid also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Community Financial alerts:

On Thursday, February 25th, Mohammad Arshed Javaid bought 285 shares of The Community Financial stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $8,578.50.

Shares of The Community Financial stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,821. The Community Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $33.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.69 and a 200 day moving average of $24.48. The company has a market capitalization of $178.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.35. The Community Financial had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 7.51%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Community Financial Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Community Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Community Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Community Financial by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 243,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 26,580 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Community Financial by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 10,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Community Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. 38.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Community Financial

The Community Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. Its deposit products include savings, money market, demand deposit, IRA, SEP, and time deposit accounts. The company provides loan products, such as commercial real estate and other non-residential real estate, residential first mortgage, residential rental mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgage, commercial, consumer, and commercial equipment loans.

Recommended Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.