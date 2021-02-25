Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Sold by Rovida Advisors Inc.

Rovida Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) by 64.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,101 shares during the quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. owned 0.39% of Mohawk Group worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Avory & Company LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,675,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,605,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,905,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,043,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Mohawk Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,927,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MWK shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti lowered shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Shares of MWK stock traded down $1.30 on Thursday, hitting $43.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $48.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $960.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 4.78.

About Mohawk Group

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

