Mohawk Group (NASDAQ:MWK) Shares Down 9.2%

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MWK) shares fell 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $40.02 and last traded at $41.07. 818,261 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 961,330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on MWK. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Mohawk Group in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Mohawk Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

The stock has a market capitalization of $897.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.93 and a beta of 4.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.13 and its 200-day moving average is $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MWK. Proequities Inc. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Group by 677.8% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Group by 18,412.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States and internationally. The company provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

