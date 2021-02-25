Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Shares Down 5.7%

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) shares were down 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $171.30 and last traded at $172.60. Approximately 681,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 518,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.98.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.17 and a 200 day moving average of $122.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MHK. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 210.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

