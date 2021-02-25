Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group to “Neutral”

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $180.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $114.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Mohawk Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

Mohawk Industries stock traded down $4.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $178.17. 2,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $183.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.17 and its 200-day moving average is $122.58.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $160,120.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 18.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3,286.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,324,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,431,000 after buying an additional 4,196,790 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,733,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $277,086,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $172,158,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after buying an additional 1,300,925 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

