Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Major Shareholder Acquires $2,653,195.16 in Stock

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 235,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,653,195.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,961,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,880,875.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of Molecular Templates stock traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $11.21. The stock had a trading volume of 19,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,621. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $560.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 2.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Molecular Templates during the fourth quarter worth $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Molecular Templates during the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. 60.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

