Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $222.00.

MOH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Friday, February 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of MOH opened at $226.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. Molina Healthcare has a one year low of $102.85 and a one year high of $246.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

