Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $260.00 target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.23% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MOH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Truist increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $213.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.50.

MOH stock traded down $6.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $219.91. 2,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,615. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.21. Molina Healthcare has a 12 month low of $102.85 and a 12 month high of $246.72.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.44, for a total value of $82,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,489,000 after purchasing an additional 131,558 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,175,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,143,000 after purchasing an additional 392,325 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 805,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 591,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 582,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,850,000 after purchasing an additional 178,779 shares during the last quarter. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2019, it served approximately 3.3 million members in 14 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, who are eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored health care programs.

