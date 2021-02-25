Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,021,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $59,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. Cedar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mondelez International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.21. The stock had a trading volume of 455,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,674,526. The stock has a market cap of $76.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.92.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Vinzenz P. Gruber sold 49,719 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total value of $2,914,527.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,775,767.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,308,634 shares of company stock valued at $128,509,253. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

