Mondi plc to Issue Dividend of €0.41 (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of €0.41 ($0.48) per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

MNDI stock traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,793.50 ($23.43). 1,434,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,074,348. Mondi has a 1 year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($15.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,902.50 ($24.86). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,810.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,662.86. The stock has a market cap of £8.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Several research firms have recently commented on MNDI. Bank of America upgraded Mondi to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mondi from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,827.50 ($23.88).

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

