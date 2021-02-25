Monero Classic (XMC) Price Down 7.7% This Week

Monero Classic (CURRENCY:XMC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Monero Classic has a market capitalization of $8.30 million and $38,121.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00000914 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded down 7.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.94 or 0.00420387 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000822 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000342 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 549.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic Coin Profile

XMC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

