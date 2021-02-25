Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc. (TSE:ME)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as high as C$0.34. Moneta Porcupine Mines shares last traded at C$0.34, with a volume of 492,100 shares.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$132.24 million and a PE ratio of -30.45.

About Moneta Porcupine Mines (TSE:ME)

Moneta Porcupine Mines Inc operates as a mineral resource exploration and development company in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, nickel, and zinc deposits. Its principal property is the Golden Highway project covering an area of 618 square kilometers located in northeast Ontario. As of December 31, 2019, it had interests in 967 single and 326 boundary cell claims for a total area of approximately 61,760 hectares in the form of mining patents, leases, and staked claims.

