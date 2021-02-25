MoneyGram International, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) – Analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of MoneyGram International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research analyst K. Mehta expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for MoneyGram International’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MGI. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on shares of MoneyGram International in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

MGI opened at $7.08 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $513.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MoneyGram International by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.01% of the company’s stock.

MoneyGram International Company Profile

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

