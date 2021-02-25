MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MoneyGram International in a report issued on Monday, February 22nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the year.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.50 target price on shares of MoneyGram International in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on MoneyGram International from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. MoneyGram International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.17.

NASDAQ:MGI opened at $7.08 on Thursday. MoneyGram International has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a market capitalization of $513.06 million, a P/E ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.54.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. MoneyGram International had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 2.23%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 484.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 11,983 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MoneyGram International during the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyGram International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 36.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services primarily to unbanked and underbanked consumers through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, mobile solutions, digital partners, wallets, and account deposit services.

