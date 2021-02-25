MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,654 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $5,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,409,000 after acquiring an additional 37,999 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 56.0% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,584,000 after acquiring an additional 49,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4,342.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,512,000 after acquiring an additional 110,293 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.27, for a total transaction of $9,634,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 258,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,076,090.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 14,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.09, for a total value of $3,863,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 123,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,714,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,995 shares of company stock valued at $58,247,246 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDB. Macquarie began coverage on MongoDB in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MongoDB from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on MongoDB from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on MongoDB from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MongoDB from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $363.43.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $398.14 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.81 and a 1 year high of $428.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.32 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $385.09 and a 200-day moving average of $291.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.46, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.06.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 343.82% and a negative net margin of 46.73%. The company had revenue of $150.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.57 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

