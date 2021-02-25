Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) Stock Price Up 22.4%

Mongolia Energy Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:MOAEF) shares rose 22.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 1,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15.

About Mongolia Energy (OTCMKTS:MOAEF)

Mongolia Energy Corporation Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the coal mining, processing, and other resources related operations in the People's Republic of China and Mongolia. It sells coking and thermal coal. The company's principal project is the Khushuut coking coal project in Western Mongolia.

