Monkey Project Price Reaches $0.0049 on Exchanges (MONK)

Monkey Project (CURRENCY:MONK) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. Over the last seven days, Monkey Project has traded down 15.1% against the US dollar. One Monkey Project coin can currently be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Monkey Project has a total market capitalization of $58,657.46 and $43.00 worth of Monkey Project was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monkey Project alerts:

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Eternity (ENT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MustangCoin (MST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Monkey Project

Monkey Project is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Monkey Project’s total supply is 12,053,992 coins. Monkey Project’s official Twitter account is @MONKEYPROJECT_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Monkey Project’s official website is www.monkey.vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Monkey aim is to help the users from wasting their time checking virtual machines and wallets the whole day. Monkey will instantly update the users once the balance changes and will also keep an eye on the users Masternodes without needing to access them. Monkey is using an energy-efficient proof-of-stake algorithm, can be mined on any computer, and will never require specialized mining equipment. Fast transactions featuring guaranteed zero-confirmation transactions, we call it SwiftTX.Decentralized blockchain voting providing for consensus-based advancement of the current Masternode technology used to secure the network and provide the above features, each Masternode is secured with collateral of 2,000 MONK.”

Buying and Selling Monkey Project

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monkey Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monkey Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monkey Project using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Monkey Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monkey Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.