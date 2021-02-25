Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Monro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Monro in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Monro from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Monro from $60.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

Get Monro alerts:

MNRO stock opened at $65.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 71.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.09. Monro has a 12 month low of $37.09 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $49.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $284.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.42 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 2.69%. Monro’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monro will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Monro’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

In other Monro news, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 16,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $1,020,814.96. Also, Director Peter J. Solomon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $308,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,396 shares of company stock valued at $2,883,915 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monro during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Monro during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Monro by 190.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in Monro by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers range of state inspections services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Recommended Story: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.